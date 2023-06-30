Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets

French President Emmanuel Macron called on parents to keep child rioters off the streets on Friday, adding that around a third of the 875 people arrested overnight for rioting were "young, or very young".



"It's the responsibility of parents to keep them at home," he told reporters after chairing a crisis security meeting. "It's not the state's job to act in their place," he added, while urging social media firms to remove the "most sensitive" content related to the rioting.

AFP

