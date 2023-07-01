UN chief arrives in Haiti for 'solidarity' visit: official

World News
2023-07-01 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief arrives in Haiti for &#39;solidarity&#39; visit: official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
6min
UN chief arrives in Haiti for 'solidarity' visit: official

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Haiti on Saturday for a lightning visit aimed at showing "solidarity" with the country's people as it navigates a "tragic cycle" of overlapping security, political and economic woes, his spokesperson said.
 

For months, the world body's leader has raised the alarm bell about the situation in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, which has been wracked by gang violence, a worsening public health situation and political instability.

Guterres -- making his first visit to Haiti as UN secretary-general -- is expected to meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry as well as other political leaders and members of civil society, his spokesperson said in announcing his arrival.

Guterres will "reiterate the UN's support for Haiti, his strong appeal for the international community to continue to support Haiti and its humanitarian needs, as well as his call for the immediate deployment of an international force to assist the Haitian National Police," his office said.

The United Nations and Henry have repeatedly made the case for a multinational force to stabilize Haiti, which has not held national elections since 2016.

But nine months after Guterres first asked the Security Council for such a force, no country has been willing to step forward to lead one, fearing high risks and uncertain success.

Canada and Brazil have both been heavily involved in discussions and several Caribbean nations have backed a multinational force.

President Joe Biden has made clear that the United States, which has a long history of intervention in Haiti, will not lead a force and instead wants to focus on bolstering the fledgling national police.

The United Nations has meanwhile been clear about the nightmare suffered by many Haitians on a daily basis -- shootings, kidnappings, rapes are frequent.

- 'Never been worse' -
 

"Haitians and our team there tell me it's never been worse than it is now," UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell said this week after returning from Port-au-Prince.

Russell highlighted "unprecedented hunger and malnutrition, grinding poverty, a crippled economy, resurgence of cholera, and a massive insecurity that creates a deadly downward spiral of violence."

Compounding the crises, the flooding and earthquakes which ravage the country "continue to remind us all just how vulnerable Haiti is to climate change and natural disasters," she told a briefing.

And then Russell recounted the horrific story of an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped by five men -- and raped by three of them.

"She was eight months pregnant when we spoke and gave birth just a few days later," she said, recalling that armed gangs control more than 60 percent of the capital and large swathes of the countryside.

Faced with such violence, residents have occasionally taken matters into their own hands. In April, a group of civilians beat to death several suspected gang members who were in police custody and burned their bodies in the street.

And in June, Haiti's minister of planning and external cooperation Ricard Pierre warned of the risk that the country could descend into civil war if an international assistance force is not deployed soon.

"The risk of civil war is very real," he said.

Some 5,2 million Haitians -- nearly half of the country's population -- need humanitarian assistance. Three million of those in need are children.

Guterres is also planning to "underscore the need for a Haitian-led, inclusive political pathway towards elections and the return of constitutional order in Haiti," his spokesperson said.

Henry, who was named to his post shortly before the July 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, has faced questions about his own legitimacy.

Following his stop in Haiti, Guterres will head to Trinidad and Tobago for a summit of the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also attend that meeting, where he plans to meet Henry.

 
 
 
AFP
 
 
 

World News

UN

Haiti

LBCI Next
Back on hook for loans, Americans decry 'unjust' student debt
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
World News
07:43

Rwandans 'prisoners in their own country': Rusesabagina

LBCI
World News
05:56

Rebels attacked Chinese convoy in Myanmar: junta

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:43

Rwandans 'prisoners in their own country': Rusesabagina

LBCI
World News
05:56

Rebels attacked Chinese convoy in Myanmar: junta

LBCI
World News
05:50

AU force in Somalia completes first phase of drawdown

LBCI
World News
05:37

Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Spain's EU presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-21

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
17:21

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More