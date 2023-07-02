News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief
World News
2023-07-02 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief
Russia's war in Ukraine has had a "corrosive" effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin, CIA Director William Burns said Saturday, with discontent over the conflict creating a "once-in-a generation opportunity" for the spy agency.
Speaking at the Ditchley Foundation in the UK, Burns called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "the most immediate and acute geopolitical challenge to international order today."
The address came one week after the head of Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin led his forces in a brief mutiny against Russia's military command.
In doing so, he accused Russia of targeting his forces with deadly missile strikes in Ukraine and launched broadsides against Moscow's narrative of the conflict: saying it was started "for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards" and that Russia's troops were retreating in Ukraine's east and south.
"The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time, a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime," Burns said.
He called the war a "strategic failure" for Moscow that has exposed military weaknesses, hurt the economy and spurred a bigger and stronger NATO.
"Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership ... That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at CIA," he said.
"We're not letting it go to waste," he added, noting the CIA recently posted on Telegram to let Russians know how to reach the CIA via the dark web.
"We had 2.5 million views in the first week, and we're very much open for business."
Burns did not mention a recent trip to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit took place before Prigozhin's insurrection.
In his speech the spy chief also focused on China, which he called "the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so."
Burns warned of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "growing repression at home and his aggressiveness abroad" and said the CIA has established a mission center focused exclusively on the Asian power and more than doubled the percentage of overall budget on China activities.
AFP
World News
Russia
War
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
CIA
William Burns
Next
UN chief calls on world to make troubled Haiti 'top priority'
Hundreds more arrested in fifth night of French rioting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:01
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
World News
05:01
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
0
World News
2023-07-01
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
World News
2023-07-01
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
0
World News
2023-06-30
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
World News
2023-06-30
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
0
World News
2023-06-28
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-06-28
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:10
EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade
World News
09:10
EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade
0
World News
08:15
French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home
World News
08:15
French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home
0
World News
07:38
Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days
World News
07:38
Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days
0
World News
07:02
'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander
World News
07:02
'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
World News
2023-06-30
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
2023-06-30
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
0
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
Press Highlights
01:10
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
3
Lebanon News
02:01
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
02:01
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
4
Press Highlights
00:05
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
Press Highlights
00:05
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
5
Lebanon News
12:16
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
Lebanon News
12:16
Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
8
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More