Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief

World News
2023-07-02 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine war &#39;corrosive&#39; for Putin, CIA &#39;opportunity&#39;: spy chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief

Russia's war in Ukraine has had a "corrosive" effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin, CIA Director William Burns said Saturday, with discontent over the conflict creating a "once-in-a generation opportunity" for the spy agency.

Speaking at the Ditchley Foundation in the UK, Burns called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "the most immediate and acute geopolitical challenge to international order today."

The address came one week after the head of Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin led his forces in a brief mutiny against Russia's military command.

In doing so, he accused Russia of targeting his forces with deadly missile strikes in Ukraine and launched broadsides against Moscow's narrative of the conflict: saying it was started "for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards" and that Russia's troops were retreating in Ukraine's east and south.

"The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time, a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime," Burns said.

He called the war a "strategic failure" for Moscow that has exposed military weaknesses, hurt the economy and spurred a bigger and stronger NATO.

"Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership ... That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at CIA," he said.

"We're not letting it go to waste," he added, noting the CIA recently posted on Telegram to let Russians know how to reach the CIA via the dark web.

"We had 2.5 million views in the first week, and we're very much open for business."

Burns did not mention a recent trip to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit took place before Prigozhin's insurrection.

In his speech the spy chief also focused on China, which he called "the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so."

Burns warned of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "growing repression at home and his aggressiveness abroad" and said the CIA has established a mission center focused exclusively on the Asian power and more than doubled the percentage of overall budget on China activities.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

War

Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

CIA

William Burns

LBCI Next
UN chief calls on world to make troubled Haiti 'top priority'
Hundreds more arrested in fifth night of French rioting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:01

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

LBCI
World News
2023-07-01

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:10

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

LBCI
World News
08:15

French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home

LBCI
World News
07:38

Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days

LBCI
World News
07:02

'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More