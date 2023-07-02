Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days

World News
2023-07-02 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kyiv targeted in overnight drone attack, first in 12 days

Russia has attacked Kyiv in an overnight drone attack after a 12-day break, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, with air defense forces destroying all targets.

"Another enemy air attack on Kyiv," Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on social media.

He said it was the first drone attack on the Ukrainian capital in 12 days.

"All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and destroyed," Popko said.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's air force said Sunday that it had shot down three cruise missiles and eight Iranian-made attack drones deployed by Moscow's forces overnight.

"Eight Shaheds were launched from the southeast, and three Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea," the air force said.

It did not provide any details on the Kyiv attacks.

A source familiar with the situation told AFP that no missile was shot down over Kyiv overnight.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that three houses were damaged by falling debris in the Kyiv region.

One man sustained a leg injury, Kravchenko added.

Ukraine has become increasingly adept at taking down Russian cruise missiles and drones after appealing to Western allies for greater air defense capabilities.

Kyiv, which had been relatively spared from attacks since the beginning of the year, faced frequent nightly aerial raids in May.

AFP
 

World News

Kyiv

Drone

Attack

Russia

Ukraine

LBCI Next
French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home
'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:01

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:10

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

LBCI
World News
08:15

French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home

LBCI
World News
07:02

'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander

LBCI
World News
06:18

Two killed, dozens wounded in Baltimore mass shooting: police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More