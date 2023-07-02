News
French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home
World News
2023-07-02 | 08:15
French PM condemns 'particularly shocking' attack on mayor's home
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Sunday condemned as "particularly shocking" an attack on the home of a mayor of a Paris suburb, urging tough punishments for the perpetrators.
"The situation was much calmer," Borne told reporters in the suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses after a fifth night of urban rioting proved less intense than previous nights. "But an act of the kind we saw this morning here is particularly shocking. We will let no violence get by" unpunished, she said, urging that the perpetrators be sanctioned with the "utmost severity".
AFP
World News
French
PM
Attack
Mayor
