Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

2023-07-02 | 13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid "fierce fighting", Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar said on Sunday.

"Fierce fighting is going on everywhere," Maliar wrote on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops were also advancing in one area in the east and two areas in the south.


