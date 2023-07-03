News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance
World News
2023-07-03 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance
The South American trade bloc Mercosur opens a two-day summit Monday with a deal with the European Union on the agenda, but few expect leaders to reach consensus on how to fulfill EU demands on environmental protections.
The EU and the Mercosur countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- are trying to finalize a trade deal after reaching an agreement in principle in 2019, following two decades of negotiations.
But ratification by the EU's 27 members has stalled, notably over European concerns about Mercosur countries' environmental protections -- particularly in the Amazon rainforest.
The EU has proposed a "side letter" to the agreement, with extra environmental guarantees, rankling South American leaders and slowing down progress to notching a final agreement.
Brussels wants any deal with Mercosur nations to include compliance with various commitments made as part of the 2015 Paris climate accords, which are currently voluntary.
The Mercosur summit, to be held in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina, will bring together Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and the presidents of Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: Luis Lacalle Pou, Mario Abdo Benitez and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will take up the bloc's pro-tempore presidency until the end of the year.
The bloc represents 62 percent of South America's population and 67 percent of the continent's gross domestic product.
Brazil's Lula has led the criticism of the EU's environmental demands, telling reporters last month that "strategic partners should have a relationship of mutual trust, not mistrust and sanctions."
Deforestation in the Amazon surged under Lula's predecessor, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, in office from 2019-2022.
But although veteran leftist Lula has cast himself as the anti-Bolsonaro on environmental policy, he told European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in June that he had concerns over the additional environmental guarantees.
Lula accused EU lawmakers of trying to legislate "outside their territory" with measures that "change the balance of the agreement."
The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, acknowledged recently that the environmental proposals have not been well-received by the South American countries and said that Europe is waiting for a concrete response to their requests.
Despite Brazil's criticisms, leaders there still hope to reach a deal.
Latin America's largest economy wants to reach a "well-balanced" result "for both parties," Mauricio Carvalho, secretary for economic and financial affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP.
For Bruno Binetti, an expert on international affairs at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington, "the most" that can come out of the summit is "a specific agenda before the EU," with "demands."
"But I don't think we are at that stage," he told AFP.
AFP
World News
Mercosur
Summit
Opens
EU Trade
Deal
Balance
Brazil
Diplomacy
Uruguay
Paraguay
Next
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
Fire injures four in Tokyo building
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:01
International office probing Ukraine war opens in The Hague
World News
03:01
International office probing Ukraine war opens in The Hague
0
World News
10:08
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
World News
10:08
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
0
World News
2023-06-30
Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration
World News
2023-06-30
Hungary, Poland block EU summit over migration
0
World News
2023-06-30
IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal
World News
2023-06-30
IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:43
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
World News
05:43
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
0
World News
05:39
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy
World News
05:39
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy
0
World News
04:13
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
World News
04:13
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
0
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
0
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
0
Variety and Tech
06:38
Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value
Variety and Tech
06:38
Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
2
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
4
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
5
World News
10:56
Wagner boss 'gone off the rails' over money: Russian TV
World News
10:56
Wagner boss 'gone off the rails' over money: Russian TV
6
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
7
World News
14:30
Germany's Scholz says following riots in France 'with concern'
World News
14:30
Germany's Scholz says following riots in France 'with concern'
8
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More