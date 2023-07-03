British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release

World News
2023-07-03 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident&#39;s release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release

Over 100 British lawmakers on Monday expressed concern at the lack of progress in the case of a jailed British-Egyptian activist and urged the UK government to adopt "fresh approaches" to secure his release.

Alaa Abdel Fattah -- a key figure in the 2011 revolt that topped Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak -- was given British citizenship in 2022 through his British-born mother.

The pro-democracy and rights campaigner is serving a five-year prison sentence for "spreading false news" by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.

"Private lobbying of the Egyptian government even at the highest levels is yet to deliver results. This calls for fresh approaches," the lawmakers from the lower and upper house of the UK parliament say in a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

The lawmakers want the UK to "take the lead on a joint statement on Egypt" at the UN Human Rights Council and to update the UK's travel advice to align it with the United States government's advice.

The US government warns that US citizenship does not provide protection from detention or arrest in Egypt and that those detained may be subject to "prolonged interrogations and extended detention".

The letter, which will be delivered later Monday, says that the British embassy in Cairo has been prevented from visiting Abdel Fattah in jail for the past 18 months.
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

British

MP

Urge

Fresh

Action

Secure

Egyptian

Dissident

Release

Prisoner

Rights

LBCI Next
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

UN rights chief urges action against hate speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months

LBCI
World News
05:39

China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

LBCI
World News
04:13

Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms

LBCI
World News
04:03

Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:38

Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More