China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

World News
2023-07-03 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

China's defense minister said on Monday he hoped to expand naval cooperation with Russia, in the highest-level public talks between military officials from the two countries since a failed mutiny in Russia last month.

Li Shangfu spoke in Beijing with Nikolai Yevmenov, head of the Russian navy, and said he hoped both countries could "strengthen communication at all levels", according to a readout from the Chinese defense ministry.

He also said the two should "regularly organize joint exercises, joint cruises and joint military skills competition", as well as "expand practical cooperation in professional fields".

Moscow and Beijing should "make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability", he said.

Yevmenov said the two countries should "continue to expand exchanges at all levels of the two countries' navies" and "continuously push the relationship between the two militaries to new heights", Beijing's readout said.

The talks were the most high-level between Chinese and Russian military officials since the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a short-lived rebellion against Moscow's top military brass, a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.

Beijing said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability" following the mutiny but leader Xi Jinping is yet to hold public talks with President Vladimir Putin over the incident.

China says it is a neutral party in the war in Ukraine but has been criticized by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its ties with Russia.

The two countries have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The two countries' militaries frequently hold joint drills.

The chief of staff of Russia's armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, said last month his country's strong military partnership with China provided stability around the world.

AFP

World News

China

Seeks

Expand

Cooperation

Russian

Navy

Defense

LBCI Next
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Defense Minister affirms commitment to UN cooperation for national development

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months

LBCI
World News
04:13

Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms

LBCI
World News
04:07

British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release

LBCI
World News
04:03

Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:38

Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More