News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy
World News
2023-07-03 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy
China's defense minister said on Monday he hoped to expand naval cooperation with Russia, in the highest-level public talks between military officials from the two countries since a failed mutiny in Russia last month.
Li Shangfu spoke in Beijing with Nikolai Yevmenov, head of the Russian navy, and said he hoped both countries could "strengthen communication at all levels", according to a readout from the Chinese defense ministry.
He also said the two should "regularly organize joint exercises, joint cruises and joint military skills competition", as well as "expand practical cooperation in professional fields".
Moscow and Beijing should "make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability", he said.
Yevmenov said the two countries should "continue to expand exchanges at all levels of the two countries' navies" and "continuously push the relationship between the two militaries to new heights", Beijing's readout said.
The talks were the most high-level between Chinese and Russian military officials since the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a short-lived rebellion against Moscow's top military brass, a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.
Beijing said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability" following the mutiny but leader Xi Jinping is yet to hold public talks with President Vladimir Putin over the incident.
China says it is a neutral party in the war in Ukraine but has been criticized by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its ties with Russia.
The two countries have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.
The two countries' militaries frequently hold joint drills.
The chief of staff of Russia's armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, said last month his country's strong military partnership with China provided stability around the world.
AFP
World News
China
Seeks
Expand
Cooperation
Russian
Navy
Defense
Next
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Defense Minister affirms commitment to UN cooperation for national development
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Defense Minister affirms commitment to UN cooperation for national development
0
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
0
World News
2023-06-19
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
World News
2023-06-19
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
0
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:43
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
World News
05:43
Pakistan inflation eases for first time in seven months
0
World News
04:13
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
World News
04:13
Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms
0
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
0
World News
04:03
Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance
World News
04:03
Mercosur summit opens as EU trade deal hangs in the balance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
0
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
0
Variety and Tech
06:38
Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value
Variety and Tech
06:38
Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
2
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
4
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
5
World News
10:56
Wagner boss 'gone off the rails' over money: Russian TV
World News
10:56
Wagner boss 'gone off the rails' over money: Russian TV
6
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
7
World News
14:30
Germany's Scholz says following riots in France 'with concern'
World News
14:30
Germany's Scholz says following riots in France 'with concern'
8
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More