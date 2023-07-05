Crashed North Korean spy satellite had 'no military utility': Seoul

World News
2023-07-05 | 02:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Crashed North Korean spy satellite had &#39;no military utility&#39;: Seoul
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Crashed North Korean spy satellite had 'no military utility': Seoul

North Korea's first spy satellite had "no military utility" at all, South Korea said Wednesday after analyzing its wreckage.

In May, North Korea attempted to put what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite in orbit but the rocket carrying it plunged into the sea minutes after launch.

The crash sparked a complex, 36-day South Korean salvage operation involving a fleet of naval rescue ships, minesweepers and deep-sea divers.

The retrieved parts of the rocket and the satellite were analyzed by experts in South Korea and the United States, the defense ministry in Seoul said Wednesday after the end of the operation.

They "evaluated it had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all", the ministry said.

North Korea said it had developed the spy satellite as a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority.

Pyongyang has vowed to launch another one soon.

North Korea's ruling party "bitterly" criticized the officials responsible for the crash last month, according to state media.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea's satellite launch on May 31 as a violation of United Nations resolutions prohibiting the nuclear-armed state from using ballistic missile technology.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and space launch capabilities.

Relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest points in years, and diplomacy is stalled after failed attempts in recent years to discuss Pyongyang's denuclearization.

Kim has declared North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear power and has called for ramped-up arms production, including tactical nuclear weapons.



AFP
 

World News

Crashed

North Korea

Spy

Satellite

Military

Utility

Seoul

LBCI Next
Torrential rains kill at least 15 in southwest China
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Australia scraps billion-dollar satellite programme

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

LBCI
World News
04:09

The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:24

Israeli army declares end of deadly Jenin operation, trades fire with Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Under 'Livelihood Support Program:' US, UN begin assisting LAF personnel with financial aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More