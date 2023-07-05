"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

2023-07-05
"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."
2min
"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

On Tuesday, the Dutch government called for the prohibition of mobile phones and smartwatches in secondary schools, stating they cause disruption to children's learning.

The Hague authorities have requested school administrations in the Netherlands to reach an agreement with teachers, parents, and students by next October on internal regulations prohibiting these devices in classrooms starting from January of next year.

In a statement, The Hague pointed out that "there is increasing evidence that smartphones have a detrimental effect during class," as they "may limit students' focus, which negatively affects their performance."

For this reason, neither mobile phones nor tablets or smartwatches will be allowed in the classrooms starting from the first of January 2024.

Education Minister Robert Dijkgraaf expressed in a letter addressed to the House of Representatives his hopes for a "cultural shift that positively impacts the learning atmosphere in classrooms."

In his letter, he added that "mobile phones have become an essential part of everyday life" as they "allow access to information and communication. However, their presence with students in the classrooms is increasingly controversial," pointing out that scientific studies "have shown that non-educational use of mobile phones harms" the school environment.

The coalition government, led by Mark Rutte, has refrained from issuing an official decision to ban phones in classrooms. However, it has announced that it reserves the right to take this action after a first assessment of the situation in June 2024.

AFP

