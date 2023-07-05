Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

World News
2023-07-05 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine declares Russian military &quot;formation&quot; destroyed in Donetsk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

The Ukrainian army has announced the destruction of a Russian military "formation" in Makiivka, controlled by Moscow in the Donetsk region on the front line. Russian officials and media reported the killing of a civilian and the injury of dozens in attacks launched by Kyiv.

A statement by the Ukrainian Armed Forces late on Tuesday stated, "As a result of effective firepower by defense force units, another formation of Russian terrorists has ceased to exist temporarily in the occupied Makiivka."

A video accompanying the statement showed a massive explosion illuminating the night sky, without providing further details.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic installed by Russia, stated that Ukrainian forces launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that one man was killed, and 36 civilians were "varying degrees of seriousness" injured as a result of the Ukrainian attacks.

Meanwhile, the Russian news agency TASS cited officials in Donetsk who reported that nine healthcare facilities were damaged due to the shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Moscow had previously announced in January the killing of 89 soldiers in a Ukrainian attack on its temporary base in Makiivka.

 
 
AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Declare

Russian

Military

Formation

Destroyed

Donetsk

Russia

LBCI Next
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

LBCI
World News
06:42

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

LBCI
World News
05:54

Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13

LBCI
World News
05:02

Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Trendy French Island limits visitors to fight 'over tourism'

LBCI
World News
04:04

"The Netherlands recommends banning phones and smart watches in school classrooms."

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:14

Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More