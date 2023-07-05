Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

The Ukrainian army has announced the destruction of a Russian military "formation" in Makiivka, controlled by Moscow in the Donetsk region on the front line. Russian officials and media reported the killing of a civilian and the injury of dozens in attacks launched by Kyiv.



A statement by the Ukrainian Armed Forces late on Tuesday stated, "As a result of effective firepower by defense force units, another formation of Russian terrorists has ceased to exist temporarily in the occupied Makiivka."



A video accompanying the statement showed a massive explosion illuminating the night sky, without providing further details.



Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic installed by Russia, stated that Ukrainian forces launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.



The Russian news agency Interfax reported that one man was killed, and 36 civilians were "varying degrees of seriousness" injured as a result of the Ukrainian attacks.



Meanwhile, the Russian news agency TASS cited officials in Donetsk who reported that nine healthcare facilities were damaged due to the shelling by Ukrainian forces.



Moscow had previously announced in January the killing of 89 soldiers in a Ukrainian attack on its temporary base in Makiivka.





AFP