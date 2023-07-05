One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka

2023-07-05 | 04:44
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka

At least one person was killed and 41 others were injured in a Ukrainian bombing on Tuesday night targeting the Moscow-controlled city of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, according to the pro-Russian local authorities.

The Mayor of the city, Vladislav Kleutcharov, told Russia's "Russia 24" channel, "Currently, 41 people, including two children, were injured in the shelling...and one person was killed."

He explained that the Ukrainian bombing began on Tuesday evening and was followed a few hours later by a wave of "very violent strikes that caused a lot of damage."

He pointed out that around 40 residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities were damaged.

For its part, the Ukrainian army announced the destruction of a Russian military formation in Makiivka, which has been controlled since 2014 by Russia-backed separatists.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on Telegram, "As a result of the effective firepower of the Defense Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists has ceased to exist in temporarily occupied Makiivka," without revealing further details about this operation.

An attached video clip with the statement showed a massive explosion illuminating the night sky.

Makiivka and other occupied towns have been targeted several times by Ukrainian shelling since 2014 in eastern Ukraine, especially Donetsk and Lugansk, the strongholds of the separatists.

On New Year's Eve last year, a Ukrainian attack on a base in Makiivka resulted in the deaths of 89 Russian soldiers."
 
AFP

World News

Makiivka

Eastern Europe

Ukraine

Attack

Russia

War

Medical

Facilities

