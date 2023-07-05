News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13
World News
2023-07-05 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13
The Thai parliament will vote to appoint the leader of the Move Forward party, Pita Limjaroenrat, as the Prime Minister on July 13th, according to the newly elected Speaker of the House announced on Wednesday.
The Move Forward party won the majority of seats in the May 14th elections, but this does not guarantee its ability to form a government or lead the country.
To assume the position of Prime Minister, Pita must secure a majority in both houses, including the Senate, whose 250 members were appointed by the previous ruling military council.
His coalition, consisting of eight parties, controls a total of 312 seats in the House of Representatives, but it needs 64 seats from either house to achieve a majority.
Deputy Wan Mohammed Nur Matha, who was appointed as Speaker of the House as part of a settlement, scheduled a session for the House on July 13th to elect a Prime Minister.
When asked what would happen if Pita does not receive enough support, Wan Nur confirmed that "Parliament will continue voting until we have a Prime Minister."
He added, "If we do not obtain 376 votes, we will have further voting."
The number of opportunities given to Pita before bringing alternative candidates has not been specified.
The insistence of the Move Forward party on amending Thailand's strict laws regarding insulting the royal family has raised concerns among the conservative military-royalist establishment.
Pita downplayed the significance of speculations that his party's position on amending the laws of royal insult would be a barrier to forming a government.
Last month, the Election Commission launched an investigation to determine whether Pita is qualified to hold the position due to suspicions of owning shares in a defunct media company.
Legislators are not allowed to own shares in media institutions.
AFP
World News
Thailand
Parliament
Votes
Select
New
Prime
Minister
PM
Next
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Prime Minister Mikati urges collaboration amidst stalemate over Presidential vacancy
0
World News
2023-06-28
New Zealand PM scores trade deals on China trip
World News
2023-06-28
New Zealand PM scores trade deals on China trip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:43
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News
06:43
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
0
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
World News
06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
0
World News
05:02
Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede
World News
05:02
Macron receives the mayors as the riots in France recede
0
World News
04:44
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
World News
04:44
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-07-04
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Finance Minister calls on reforming salary payments in light of IMF's reform recommendations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Despite financial crisis, ISF still performing duties
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Despite financial crisis, ISF still performing duties
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
03:54
Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
2
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
4
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
5
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
Variety and Tech
03:26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar
6
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
7
Lebanon Economy
11:14
Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version
Lebanon Economy
11:14
Ministry of Finance provides clarity on Alvarez & Marsal report: Not the final version
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Expatriate remittances and investment potential: Unlocking Lebanon's economic growth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More