Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13

2023-07-05 | 05:54
Thailand&#39;s Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13
2min
Thailand's Parliament votes to select new Prime Minister on July 13

The Thai parliament will vote to appoint the leader of the Move Forward party, Pita Limjaroenrat, as the Prime Minister on July 13th, according to the newly elected Speaker of the House announced on Wednesday. 

The Move Forward party won the majority of seats in the May 14th elections, but this does not guarantee its ability to form a government or lead the country.

To assume the position of Prime Minister, Pita must secure a majority in both houses, including the Senate, whose 250 members were appointed by the previous ruling military council.

His coalition, consisting of eight parties, controls a total of 312 seats in the House of Representatives, but it needs 64 seats from either house to achieve a majority.

Deputy Wan Mohammed Nur Matha, who was appointed as Speaker of the House as part of a settlement, scheduled a session for the House on July 13th to elect a Prime Minister.

When asked what would happen if Pita does not receive enough support, Wan Nur confirmed that "Parliament will continue voting until we have a Prime Minister."

He added, "If we do not obtain 376 votes, we will have further voting."

The number of opportunities given to Pita before bringing alternative candidates has not been specified.

The insistence of the Move Forward party on amending Thailand's strict laws regarding insulting the royal family has raised concerns among the conservative military-royalist establishment.

Pita downplayed the significance of speculations that his party's position on amending the laws of royal insult would be a barrier to forming a government.

Last month, the Election Commission launched an investigation to determine whether Pita is qualified to hold the position due to suspicions of owning shares in a defunct media company.

Legislators are not allowed to own shares in media institutions.



AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
