The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Kremlin warned on Wednesday of a possible Ukrainian "sabotage" that could have "disastrous" consequences at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is controlled by Russia in southern Ukraine, as both sides exchange accusations of imminent provocation.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the situation is "very tense" due to the high risk of the Kiev regime engaging in sabotage. He added that the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic, emphasizing the need to take all necessary measures to counter this threat. Kiev was accused of demonstrating on multiple occasions its willingness "to do anything."



In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhia plant.



Simultaneously, the Ukrainian army issued a warning on Tuesday about the "possibility of preparing for a provocative operation on the premises of the Zaporizhzhia power station in the near future." It noted the presence of objects resembling explosive devices placed on the outer roof of reactors three and four at the site, indicating that their detonation is not expected to cause damage to the power units but may suggest that they have been subjected to shelling from the Ukrainian side. The army also mentioned Moscow's deliberate attempts to mislead in this regard.



In recent weeks, Moscow and Kiev have exchanged accusations regarding the endangerment of the plant's security, while the Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive in this region of Ukraine.



The Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest of its kind in Europe, is situated at the heart of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022.



The Russian army took control of the plant on March 4, 2022, and it has been targeted by gunfire and experienced several power outages. According to Kiev, Russia has deployed forces and weapons in its vicinity.



The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in the southern region under Russian occupation in May raised concerns about the sustainability of the reservoir used for cooling the six reactors at the plant.



AFP







