Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges

World News
2023-07-05 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges

Here in the historic Hofburg Palace in the heart of the Austrian capital, Vienna, an international seminar is taking place for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The seminar's theme is "Towards a Sustainable and Comprehensive Energy Transition," it brings together oil and energy ministers from member countries of the organization and leaders of global energy companies, experts, and stakeholders in the crude oil industry.

While the seminar addresses various issues related to global energy security, government energy transition plans, environmental concerns, and sustainable development, the focus revolves around the announcement made by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's largest oil producers. Their announcement centers on increasing oil production cuts to stabilize markets that are affected by several factors, including the repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine and the sluggish recovery of the Chinese economy.

During the opening session, Saudi Arabia declined to discuss any dispute with its oil ally Russia and praised the decision to extend production cuts, which were coordinated to bolster prices. In the opening session, the Saudi Energy Minister emphasized that the joint reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia have once again proven the skeptics wrong.

The United States, the largest oil producer outside of OPEC+, has repeatedly urged the organization to increase production to help the global economy. The US has criticized Saudi Arabia's cooperation with Russia after the war in Ukraine. Furthermore, Moscow and Riyadh have only sometimes been in permanent agreement regarding production quotas. Russia has been less enthusiastic about reducing production due to its need for oil revenues amidst the war and Western sanctions.

The Saudi Minister reassured that OPEC is working towards addressing the oil market situation by adopting a transparent approach and stated that they will do whatever is necessary to stabilize prices.

 

 

 

 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

OPEC

Oil

Russia

China

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

LBCI
World News
2023-07-03

China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

China, Russia pledge $1.4 bn for lithium plants in Bolivia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:31

Expanding horizons: Iran joins the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, shaping geopolitical and economic dynamics

LBCI
World News
08:02

Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia

LBCI
World News
06:43

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

LBCI
World News
06:42

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-01

Parliament holds 8th election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Human Rights Watch condemns Lebanese Armed Forces for summary deportations of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:44

Finance Ministry halts newly built property tax transactions in Mount Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More