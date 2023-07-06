News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Soap Box
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
World News
2023-07-06 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to arrive in Beijing on Thursday for a visit aimed at enhancing communication between the two countries and calming tensions amidst growing trade tensions between the major economic powers.
The visit, which will last until Sunday, marks Yellen's first trip to China since assuming her position and comes a few weeks after a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Yellen had expressed her intention to visit China earlier, but doubts surrounded the plan due to the resurgence of tensions between the two countries at the beginning of the year when the United States spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon over its territory and shot it down.
During her visit, Yellen will seek to enhance communication between the two countries, avoid mutual misunderstandings, and expand cooperation on issues related to the global economy, climate change, and the debt crisis in emerging and developing countries, according to the Treasury Department.
These meetings often provide an opportunity to discuss growth prospects between partner and rival nations, and Yellen's visit comes against the backdrop of China's challenging economic recovery and increasing interest rates in the United States.
Responding to questions from Agence France-Presse, Lindsey Gorman, Deputy Head of the Asia Society Policy Institute, noted that "Yellen spending four days in Beijing amidst all the other domestic and international pressures she faces indicates the importance she attaches to this visit."
While there are many contentious issues between the two sides with minimal room for adjusting their policies, Gorman explained that the visit would allow for establishing cooperation frameworks for the future.
Rebuilding Relations -
On the other hand, according to Lindsey Gorman, a researcher at the German Marshall Fund, the visit falls within the US efforts to "rebuild" relations between the two major powers, both diplomatically and on other levels.
Gorman emphasized the need to recognize the new reality of this strategic competition, noting that Yellen has so far only addressed competition in matters related to security and values such as human rights.
Gorman also confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the message conveyed by the United States may be "the most important element" of Yellen's visit.
She expected that issues such as restrictions on exports of technological products and competitive measures, which currently dominate the political agenda, would be at the heart of the discussions, with a need to "clarify the true purpose behind these actions and explain them."
As confirmation of the challenges facing Yellen, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US administration is considering limiting Chinese companies' access to cloud services provided by American companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.
China responded to US restrictions by imposing a cap on the exports of rare earth metals necessary for semiconductor production, indicating that improving bilateral relations may take time.
However, according to Gorman, Yellen may be best positioned to bridge the gap with China regarding common global challenges.
The details of the scheduled meetings have not been clarified, but analysts expect Yellen to hold talks with the newly appointed deputy prime minister, He Lefeng, who was appointed in March.
Tension and Cooperation -
Despite these efforts, contentious issues between the two countries persist, particularly regarding economic matters, and have intensified with the possibility of President Joe Biden imposing restrictions on US investments in China, especially concerning sensitive technologies, which threatens to deal a blow to investments in China.
Additionally, Washington expresses concerns about "coercive actions and non-competitive economic practices" carried out by China and intends to take steps to address them, according to a Treasury official.
However, cooperation remains possible in certain areas, such as the massive debts of some countries.
In this context, the United States welcomed the progress achieved in debt negotiations with Zambia, after the creditor parties, led by China, agreed in principle to restructure its debts, following a similar development regarding Sri Lanka.
Washington emphasizes the need for creditor parties to act as quickly as possible to avoid exacerbating debt crises, especially after accusing China of stalling in the past.
Finally, the visit serves as an opportunity to make progress on the plan to hold a bilateral summit, as President Biden expressed his hope to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.
World News
Janet
Yellen
Visits
Beijing
Strengthen
Ties
China
America
Tension
Next
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
0
World News
2023-06-27
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
World News
2023-06-27
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
0
World News
2023-06-19
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
World News
2023-06-19
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue
0
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:54
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
World News
06:54
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
0
World News
06:22
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
World News
06:22
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
0
World News
05:12
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
World News
05:12
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
0
World News
11:56
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
World News
11:56
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
5
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
8
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More