Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus

World News
2023-07-06 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Wagner Group commander Yevgeny Prigozhin remains in Russia despite the agreement reached with the Kremlin for his transfer to Belarus after his rebellion last month.

Lukashenko told foreign media reporters during a press conference, "Regarding Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg, not in Belarus."

He clarified that Wagner fighters are present "in their barracks" and not in Belarus "at the moment."

He added, "If (the Russian government and Wagner Group) consider it necessary to deploy a number of Wagner fighters in Belarus to rest and train (...), I will implement my decision" to receive them.

Lukashenko emphasized, "I do not think that Wagner will rebel against Belarus."

The Wagner rebellion shook Russian authority on June 24 amid the conflict in Ukraine.

For hours, Wagner fighters occupied the Russian Army headquarters in Rostov, southwestern Russia, and advanced hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow.

The rebellion ended on the evening of June 24 with an agreement that stipulated Prigozhin's transfer to Belarus, but the whereabouts of the latter remained unknown. He has not made any public statements since June 26.

Prigozhin affirmed that his rebellion was not aimed at overthrowing the Russian government but rather saving the Wagner Group from disintegration by the Russian General Staff, which he accuses of incompetence in the Ukrainian conflict.
 
AFP

World News

Belarus

President

Russia

St. Petersburg

Wagner

Leader

Russia

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:54

European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide

LBCI
World News
06:22

Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria

LBCI
World News
04:57

Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions

LBCI
World News
11:56

Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-06

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:56

Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More