News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Soap Box
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
World News
2023-07-06 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Wagner Group commander Yevgeny Prigozhin remains in Russia despite the agreement reached with the Kremlin for his transfer to Belarus after his rebellion last month.
Lukashenko told foreign media reporters during a press conference, "Regarding Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg, not in Belarus."
He clarified that Wagner fighters are present "in their barracks" and not in Belarus "at the moment."
He added, "If (the Russian government and Wagner Group) consider it necessary to deploy a number of Wagner fighters in Belarus to rest and train (...), I will implement my decision" to receive them.
Lukashenko emphasized, "I do not think that Wagner will rebel against Belarus."
The Wagner rebellion shook Russian authority on June 24 amid the conflict in Ukraine.
For hours, Wagner fighters occupied the Russian Army headquarters in Rostov, southwestern Russia, and advanced hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow.
The rebellion ended on the evening of June 24 with an agreement that stipulated Prigozhin's transfer to Belarus, but the whereabouts of the latter remained unknown. He has not made any public statements since June 26.
Prigozhin affirmed that his rebellion was not aimed at overthrowing the Russian government but rather saving the Wagner Group from disintegration by the Russian General Staff, which he accuses of incompetence in the Ukrainian conflict.
AFP
World News
Belarus
President
Russia
St. Petersburg
Wagner
Leader
Russia
Ukraine
War
Next
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-27
Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army
World News
2023-06-27
Russia says preparing transfer of Wagner hardware to army
0
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
0
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:54
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
World News
06:54
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
0
World News
06:22
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
World News
06:22
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
0
World News
04:57
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
World News
04:57
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
0
World News
11:56
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
World News
11:56
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-06
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2023-06-06
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
5
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
8
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More