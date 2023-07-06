Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Wagner Group commander Yevgeny Prigozhin remains in Russia despite the agreement reached with the Kremlin for his transfer to Belarus after his rebellion last month.



Lukashenko told foreign media reporters during a press conference, "Regarding Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg, not in Belarus."



He clarified that Wagner fighters are present "in their barracks" and not in Belarus "at the moment."



He added, "If (the Russian government and Wagner Group) consider it necessary to deploy a number of Wagner fighters in Belarus to rest and train (...), I will implement my decision" to receive them.



Lukashenko emphasized, "I do not think that Wagner will rebel against Belarus."



The Wagner rebellion shook Russian authority on June 24 amid the conflict in Ukraine.



For hours, Wagner fighters occupied the Russian Army headquarters in Rostov, southwestern Russia, and advanced hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow.



The rebellion ended on the evening of June 24 with an agreement that stipulated Prigozhin's transfer to Belarus, but the whereabouts of the latter remained unknown. He has not made any public statements since June 26.



Prigozhin affirmed that his rebellion was not aimed at overthrowing the Russian government but rather saving the Wagner Group from disintegration by the Russian General Staff, which he accuses of incompetence in the Ukrainian conflict.

AFP