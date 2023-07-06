News
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
World News
2023-07-06 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico
At least 29 people were killed in Mexico on Wednesday after a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a canyon in the southern state of Oaxaca, according to the state prosecutor.
State prosecutor Bernardo Rodriguez Alamillo said in a phone statement to AFP, "The toll, after 12 hours of rescue efforts, stands at 29 dead and 19 injured."
He explained that footage of the accident site showed the overturned bus at the bottom of a deep ravine with rescue workers scattered around it.
Fifteen women, two of whom died in the hospital, and 13 men and children were among the victims, according to the state prosecutor.
The initial official toll reported 27 dead and 17 injured.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, with preliminary information suggesting a mechanical failure.
The Civil Protection agency announced that at least six of the injured were unconscious and in critical condition when they were transported to the hospital.
The bus, operated by a local transportation company, had departed from Mexico City on Tuesday night en route to the town of Santiago Juxtlahuaca, according to authorities.
Local official Jesus Romero stated at a press conference, "The driver apparently lost control... Unfortunately, the bus fell into a ravine with a depth of over 25 meters."
He noted that the company operates daily trips from Mexico City.
The wounded were transported to hospitals in the area, while emergency services recovered the bodies of the deceased, according to Romero.
The accident occurred in the town of Magdalena Peñasco, located in a mountainous region with remote small villages known for its winding roads and deep valleys.
Governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Yara, wrote on social media, "We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Peñasco" and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
He added, "Our government officials are participating in the rescue operation and providing full support to the injured."
Footage released by the police on online platforms showed the upper half of the bus completely destroyed.
Deadly Accidents -
Road accidents have increased in Mexico in recent years, attributed to excessive speed, lack of necessary vehicle maintenance, and driver fatigue.
Many people rely on bus services, sometimes operated by small transportation companies that provide service to remote villages using outdated vehicles.
Additionally, accidents involving cargo trucks on highways in the country have also been on the rise.
On Wednesday, a collision between transport trucks injured eight people on a highway in the state of Queretaro (central), according to authorities.
Civil organizations have called for stricter regulations to reduce fatalities on Mexican roads.
In May, at least 18 Mexican tourists were killed when their bus overturned in a canyon in the state of Nayarit (west).
In the same month, 13 people died in a collision between a small passenger bus and a truck on a highway in the state of Tamaulipas (northeast).
Civil activists are demanding stricter restrictions, such as banning trucks towing two trailers.
AFP
World News
29
People
Killed
Bus
Crash
Southern
Mexico
Next
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
European Copernicus Observatory: June recorded the hottest month ever worldwide
Previous
