Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Istanbul on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish media.



The meeting is expected to focus on the expired Ukrainian grain export agreement via the Black Sea and the upcoming NATO summit.



Analysts anticipate Zelensky urging Erdogan to give the green light to Sweden's membership in NATO ahead of the alliance's summit scheduled for July 11th and 12th in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.



Since May 2022, Turkey has hindered Sweden's entry into NATO, criticizing Stockholm for its alleged leniency towards activists from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.



On another note, both Zelensky and Erdogan seek an extension of an agreement with Russia that allows Ukraine to ship corn and other grains to global markets during the war.



Erdogan has attempted to leverage his good relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to mediate and end the conflict.



Turkey has hosted two early rounds of peace talks and continues to press for further negotiations.



However, Western governments are concerned about the growing economic ties between Turkey, a NATO member, and Russia, as well as their resistance to the alliance's expansion.

