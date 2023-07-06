News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership
World News
2023-07-06 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday that a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders is set to take place on the eve of next week's summit to advance Stockholm's NATO membership application.
After talks at the NATO headquarters with the foreign ministers of both countries, Stoltenberg said, "What we are working towards is a positive decision at the summit, in which Turkey will indicate its readiness to ratify Sweden's membership."
AFP
World News
NATO
Secretary
General
Jens Stoltenberg
Turkey
Sweden
Stockholm
Membership
Application
Summit
Next
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-26
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
World News
2023-06-26
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
0
World News
2023-07-02
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
World News
2023-07-02
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
0
World News
2023-06-29
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
World News
2023-06-29
Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:30
Trump’s personal assistant pleads not guilty in classified documents case
World News
13:30
Trump’s personal assistant pleads not guilty in classified documents case
0
World News
13:19
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
World News
13:19
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
0
World News
10:22
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
World News
10:22
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
0
Variety and Tech
08:00
Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back
Variety and Tech
08:00
Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back
0
Variety and Tech
10:46
More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data
Variety and Tech
10:46
More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
6
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
7
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More