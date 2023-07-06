Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership

World News
2023-07-06 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday that a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders is set to take place on the eve of next week's summit to advance Stockholm's NATO membership application.

After talks at the NATO headquarters with the foreign ministers of both countries, Stoltenberg said, "What we are working towards is a positive decision at the summit, in which Turkey will indicate its readiness to ratify Sweden's membership."
 
AFP

World News

NATO

Secretary

General

Jens Stoltenberg

Turkey

Sweden

Stockholm

Membership

Application

Summit

LBCI Next
Yellen visits Beijing to strengthen Chinese-American ties amid tensions
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:30

Trump’s personal assistant pleads not guilty in classified documents case

LBCI
World News
13:19

France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots

LBCI
World News
10:22

Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:00

Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More