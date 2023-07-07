Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in major operation in Britain

2023-07-07 | 03:42
High views
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in major operation in Britain
2min
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in major operation in Britain

British authorities have charged more than 450 individuals and seized hundreds of thousands of cannabis plants valued at millions of pounds in a major operation throughout June, the British police announced on Friday.

The police consider the production of cannabis as a significant cash source for organized crime, fueling the violence of gangs competing for control over territories.

The National Police stated in a press release that "around two hundred thousand cannabis plants estimated to be worth between 115-130 million pounds ($147 - $166 million, 135-152 million euros) were seized."

It further reported that approximately one thousand people were arrested, among which "more than 450 people have been charged" during the operation conducted across England and Wales.

Steve Jupp, the National Police's official for serious organized crime, stated, "We know that organized networks are involved in cannabis production and are directly linked to other serious crimes such as class A drug export, modern slavery, violence, and broader exploitation."

He added that "not only has this operation succeeded in disrupting a large amount of criminal activity, but the intelligence information collected will also assist future law enforcement activities across the country."

Operation "Mell" included search operations and arrests executed throughout England and Wales "at a scale and speed unprecedented," according to the police."
 
AFP

