Biden praises his economic performance, directing his criticisms towards republicans
World News
2023-07-07 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Biden praises his economic performance, directing his criticisms towards republicans
On Thursday, President Joe Biden once again praised his economic reforms, termed by his team as "Bidenomics", aiming his criticisms also towards his Republican opponents during a speech at a factory in South Carolina, Southeast United States.
Ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, the Democrat is looking to adopt elements from the opposition's economic discourse, asserting himself as the president who supports growth based on the inauguration of a series of new factories on American soil.
Biden reiterated his message in generally Republican-leaning Columbia, during a visit to a factory producing components for solar panels.
The American President stated, "Investments are succeeding, factories are being built, and job opportunities are being created in American rural areas, in the heartland, and across the United States, particularly in regions that have been overlooked and depleted."
Biden provided data showcasing the successes of his economic reforms. The unemployment rate remained below 4% for the longest period in 50 years, while unemployment, which has wreaked havoc on the American economy, continues to slow down and job creation is significantly increasing.
500 Billion -
The Democratic President assured factory workers that this was not a coincidence, considering that this economic activity is fueled by unprecedented state investments and stimulus measures approved despite the division within Congress.
President Biden said, "Since the beginning of my term, we have attracted private investments worth 500 billion dollars in American industries here and around the world," confirming, "This is unprecedented, it's Bidenomics."
The American President didn't shy away from mocking elected Republican officials, accusing them of hypocrisy. Biden said, "All the congress members who voted against the investment laws now realize how great they are and are bragging about it!"
"Promotional Visits" -
In response, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is a candidate to represent the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election, ridiculed Biden's speech. He tweeted, "Promotional visits will not hide the subsequent damage to our economy caused by Bidenomics."
Republican officials were absent from Joe Biden's factory visit. However, on his way to the factory, about ten supporters of former President Donald Trump greeted the presidential convoy, including a woman holding a sign that read "Women for Trump."
Biden's campaign team believes that they can erode a part of Trump's electoral base by promoting the Democratic President's successes, particularly in the industries that largely serve the middle and working classes.
As part of this strategy, the focus is on the "overlooked and depleted" regions that have stopped supporting the Democratic party in favor of Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
However, poll results seem to indicate a difficulty in delivering this message. A majority of Americans polled say they trust Donald Trump more than Joe Biden on economic matters.
But the Democratic President's advisers believe that the situation will change once investments start bearing fruit, thereby opening the door wider for Joe Biden to visit other factories, as he did on Thursday.
AFP
