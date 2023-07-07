News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Czech Republic to train Ukrainian pilots and supply Kiev with combat helicopters
World News
2023-07-07 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Czech Republic to train Ukrainian pilots and supply Kiev with combat helicopters
The Czech Prime Minister announced on Friday that his country will supply Ukraine with combat helicopters and train its pilots on American-made F-16 aircraft to aid in resisting the Russian invasion.
Petr Fiala also endorsed Ukraine's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fiala told reporters that "the Czech Republic will provide more combat helicopters and hundreds of thousands of heavy-caliber ammunition pieces."
He added, "It will also assist in training (Ukrainian) pilots on aircraft, including F-16s, and provide flight simulators to enable training within Ukraine as well."
Since the start of the invasion in February 2022, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with 676 pieces of heavy weaponry and over four million pieces of medium and heavy ammunition, according to Fiala.
He continued, "This means 10,000 pieces of ammunition and at least one tank or armored vehicle or similar piece for every day of the war."
He added, "We will continue this aid, and the entire democratic world should do the same."
The Czech Republic has received more than half a million Ukrainian refugees.
Fiala affirmed that his country, a member of the European Union and NATO with a population of 10.8 million, will support Ukraine's bid to join NATO at the alliance's summit in Vilnius next week.
He said, "I expect all NATO members to clearly support Ukraine in its bid to join."
Zelensky is on a tour of European alliance members, which started on Thursday in Bulgaria, one of the major arms manufacturers.
He then headed to Prague, where he met the Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general.
After Prague, he heads to Turkey on Friday for his first visit to the country since the Russian invasion, where he will hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
AFP
World News
Czech Republic
Train
Ukraine
Pilots
American
F-16
Fighter
Jets
Russia
Invasion
War
Combat
Helicopters
Next
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
Canada records decline in exports and largest trade deficit since October 2022
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:01
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News
04:01
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
0
World News
2023-06-16
Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end
World News
2023-06-16
Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:58
Tokyo removes the last obstacle to the discharge of Fukushima treated water
World News
08:58
Tokyo removes the last obstacle to the discharge of Fukushima treated water
0
World News
06:52
Renewing the US passport has become a lengthy and expensive nightmare after the COVID-19 pandemic
World News
06:52
Renewing the US passport has become a lengthy and expensive nightmare after the COVID-19 pandemic
0
World News
06:49
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
World News
06:49
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
0
World News
06:39
Canada records decline in exports and largest trade deficit since October 2022
World News
06:39
Canada records decline in exports and largest trade deficit since October 2022
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
World News
2023-06-27
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
World News
2023-06-27
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
2
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
5
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
6
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More