News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tokyo removes the last obstacle to the discharge of Fukushima treated water
World News
2023-07-07 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Tokyo removes the last obstacle to the discharge of Fukushima treated water
Tokyo has cleared the last hurdle on the path to implementing its plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, while China announced that it will ban the import of food products from several regions in Japan for this reason.
Meanwhile, Seoul confirmed that Japan's plan to release water into the ocean from the Fukushima plant would have an "insignificant" impact on South Korea, aiming to alleviate the concerns of its growing population.
The approved measure, which was endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, caused panic due to fears that water from Fukushima would contaminate the ocean and sea salt extracted from it.
The Japanese government's plan involves disposing of approximately 1.33 million tons of contaminated water stored at the plant site, which will soon reach its maximum capacity. The water will be treated and diluted before being discharged into the ocean.
The Fukushima plant suffered severe damage after a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami led to a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011.
However, the plan has faced local and regional opposition.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated on Tuesday that this project "meets international safety standards" and would have a "negligible radiological impact on human health and the environment."
Japan announced that the discharge would begin this summer.
On Friday, Japan's nuclear regulator confirmed that the equipment and facilities for water disposal had successfully passed inspections.
The Japanese government spent months trying to win over public opinion domestically and internationally. They organized tours for researchers at the plant and conducted live-streamed experiments to demonstrate the preservation of marine life in the treated water.
However, these efforts did not convince Beijing, which accused Japan of treating the Pacific Ocean as a "sewer."
China's customs agency announced on Friday that it would prohibit the import of food products from ten Japanese regions following Tokyo's plan. They also stated that strict radiation tests would be conducted on food products from other parts of Japan.
In a statement on the messaging platform WeChat, the Chinese customs agency asserted that they would maintain a high level of vigilance without revealing the list of Japanese regions affected by the ban.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated to Agence France-Presse that they are "considering" potential response measures. An official from the ministry, who requested anonymity, said, "We will continue to urge the Chinese side to discuss (the issue) based on scientific viewpoints."
On the other hand, South Korea announced on Friday that it had conducted its own study of Tokyo's plan and concluded that it adheres to major international standards.
Bang Moon-kyu, the Minister of Policy Coordination in South Korea, stated in a press conference that their study, which focused on the potential impact of the water discharge on South Korean waters, revealed "insignificant consequences."
Bang added that it would take ten years for the treated water to reach the Korean Peninsula. Once it arrives, "the expected radiation level will be about 1/100,000 of the average level during normal times."
The Japanese government plans to discharge the water from the Fukushima plant into the ocean after treatment, removing all radioactive elements except for tritium. The process of decontamination and decommissioning the plant is expected to take several decades.
However, public concern over the plan remains high in South Korea. Some opposition lawmakers have initiated a hunger strike in protest, and residents rushed to purchase salt amid fears of ocean contamination.
In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Woo Won-shik, the opposition lawmaker on hunger strike since June 26, stated, "Japan wants to discharge wastewater into the sea because it is the easiest and cheapest way to do so."
In the Noryangjin Fish Market near Seoul, many vendors believe that opposition to Tokyo's plan is harming their businesses.
An 80-year-old vendor named Moon told Agence France-Presse, "Media coverage never helps us because it drives away customers."
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to arrive in Seoul on Friday.
Grossi stated, "As the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it is my responsibility to appear and have a direct conversation with all stakeholders and try to answer the questions that arise in the best and most truthful way possible."
AFP
World News
Tokyo
Remove
Last
Obstacle
Discharge
Fukushima
Treated
Water
Next
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
Renewing the US passport has become a lengthy and expensive nightmare after the COVID-19 pandemic
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-05
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
World News
2023-07-05
IAEA chief visits Fukushima as Japan prepares to release treated radioactive water into sea
0
World News
2023-07-04
IAEA chief in Japan ahead of Fukushima water release
World News
2023-07-04
IAEA chief in Japan ahead of Fukushima water release
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Twitter silently removes login requirement for viewing tweets
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Security researchers latest to blast UK’s Online Safety Bill as encryption risk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
World News
10:55
Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals
0
World News
06:52
Renewing the US passport has become a lengthy and expensive nightmare after the COVID-19 pandemic
World News
06:52
Renewing the US passport has become a lengthy and expensive nightmare after the COVID-19 pandemic
0
World News
06:49
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
World News
06:49
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
0
World News
06:46
Czech Republic to train Ukrainian pilots and supply Kiev with combat helicopters
World News
06:46
Czech Republic to train Ukrainian pilots and supply Kiev with combat helicopters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
2
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
4
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
5
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
6
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
7
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More