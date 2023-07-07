Austria tightens anti-corruption law after series of scandals

The Austrian parliament on Friday tightened the anti-corruption law in an attempt to clean up the political landscape, which has been marred by several scandals that led to the ousting of politicians, including former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.



According to the new legislation, which will come into effect in September, political officials can be prosecuted for crimes committed even before assuming their political positions, such as accepting bribes during election campaigns.



The law also stipulates stricter penalties for corruption offenses.



The government hopes to "put an end to corruption," according to a statement, while Justice Minister Alma Zadic considers corruption a "poison to democracy."



Transparency International welcomed Austria's long-awaited action, but stated that the reform did not go far enough as it failed to prohibit donations to party-affiliated organizations, which could lead to favoritism.



Austria, with a population of nine million, has been criticized by non-governmental organizations for the close relationship between lawmakers and the private sector, leading to several alleged corruption cases following the "Ibiza-gate" scandal.



The release of a hidden-camera video in 2019 recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza during a trip by Austrian politicians, revealed potential fraudulent practices and triggered a series of investigations.



The scandal resulted in the downfall of former Vice Chancellor and right-wing Freedom Party member Heinz-Christian Strache, followed by the resignation of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in October 2021 amid corruption allegations that he denies.



Since Kurz's departure, the conservative party, which is still in power, has experienced a sharp decline in popularity, with the far-right becoming the leading political force in Austria, according to several polls.













AFP