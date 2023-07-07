News
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
World News
2023-07-07 | 12:17
US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks
US envoy John Kerry is set to visit China soon to discuss climate cooperation, according to a US official on Friday, as the two competing powers gradually resume their diplomatic collaboration following strained relations.
A State Department official confirmed the upcoming visit of the former Secretary of State to China, marking his third visit since being appointed as the special envoy for climate affairs under President Joe Biden, without providing further details.
Kerry had previously stated in an interview with The New York Times that the visit would take place next week and aimed to establish "real cooperation."
He added, "China and the United States are the world's two largest economies, and we are also the two largest emitters. It's clear that we have a special responsibility to find understandings."
Kerry's visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing last month and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's ongoing visit.
Kerry has maintained relatively friendly and consistent relations with China, and the Biden administration sees climate as a potential area for cooperation with Beijing, despite tensions in other areas.
However, China briefly suspended climate talks last year after then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory.
AFP
