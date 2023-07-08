News
White House confirms discovering cocaine inside did not endanger national security
World News
2023-07-08 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
White House confirms discovering cocaine inside did not endanger national security
The White House confirmed on Friday that the discovery of cocaine in the presidential compound did not pose a threat to national security, clarifying that the famous "Situation Room" was empty when the powder was found.
The cocaine was found on Sunday in the West Wing of the White House in an area frequented by visitors, sparking political controversy that the executive branch has been trying to quell in recent days.
Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor, stated that drugs were found near the Crisis Room, but this room had not been used "for months due to ongoing construction work."
He added that "for this reason, the only individuals entering and exiting the Crisis Room during this period were workers."
The incident has caused significant embarrassment for President Joe Biden's administration, which seeks to avoid the scandals that plagued the previous administration.
Sullivan reiterated that White House staff is subject to strict drug testing policies.
After the announcement of the cocaine discovery, several right-wing figures pointed fingers at President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, due to his past struggles with addiction.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated on Friday that "the Biden family was not present" during the incident, dismissing a journalist's question on this matter as "unbelievably irresponsible."
The Secret Service, responsible for the security of top officials in the United States, confirmed on Wednesday that the substance was cocaine, after initially considering it a hazardous material.
Therefore, the discovery led to a brief evacuation of the White House, as suspicious powders regularly received through the mail in official American buildings are treated as potential chemical or biological attacks.
AFP
