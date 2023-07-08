News
Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia
World News
2023-07-08 | 03:49
Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, which defenders have held against a Russian warship since the beginning of the invasion, marking the 500th day of the conflict.
In an undated video clip shared on social media, Zelensky stated, "Today, we are on Snake Island, which will never be invaded by the occupiers, just like all of Ukraine, because we are a country of heroes."
The Ukrainian president added, as seen in the footage of him arriving on the island by boat and placing flowers at a memorial, "From this place of victory, I want to thank every soldier of ours for these 500 days."
Moscow seized control of the island shortly after launching its invasion on February 24, 2022.
Snake Island is considered a strategic area in the Black Sea, allowing for both serious and overt threats.
The island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, as it was attacked by the Russians from the first day of the war in an attempt to seize it.
In widespread radio communication, a recording was transmitted in which Ukrainian border guards can be heard saying, "Go to hell!" in response to the Russian ship Moscow's urging for them to surrender.
Later, the Ukrainian soldiers were captured but were later released in a prisoner exchange.
The Russian warship Moscow sank in the Black Sea in April, with Moscow claiming it was due to an onboard explosion, while Ukraine announced that they had targeted the warship with missiles.
In June of last year, Ukrainian forces regained control of the island.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Visit
Zmiinyi Island
Black Sea
Symbol
Resistance
Russia
Ukraine
Learn More