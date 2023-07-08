Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference

World News
2023-07-08 | 07:33
Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference
Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference

During a United Nations summit held in Geneva, humanoid robots delivered speeches asserting their potential to govern the world better than humans.
 
Equipped with artificial intelligence technology, these machines urged caution regarding artificial intelligence and acknowledged their current lack of emotions and understanding of human feelings.
 
Eight out of the nine present robots demonstrated independent movement and speech without human intervention, except for rephrasing some journalists' questions for the machines' comprehension.
 
This event marked the world's first press conference where humanoid robots, operating on artificial intelligence, actively participated.

These advanced robots, among the most progressive in the world, attended the "Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence for Social Good," organized by the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency.
 
The summit brought together over three thousand individuals, including experts, leaders, and company representatives, to discuss the need for establishing regulations ensuring the positive use of artificial intelligence for humanity, such as combating hunger and addressing climate change.

One of the robots exclaimed before the start of the press conference, "What tension in this prevailing silence!"

In response to a question about the robots' capability to govern the world, "Sophia," developed by Hanson Robotics, stated, "Humanoid robots can efficiently govern the world to a higher degree than humans can." She added, "We do not possess the biases or emotions that sometimes influence decision-making processes. Moreover, we can process vast amounts of data rapidly to make better decisions."
 

World News

Robots

Humanoid. Press Conference

Technology

