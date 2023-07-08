The Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency met with the South Korean Foreign Minister on Saturday as part of a three-day visit that witnessed protests against Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Rafael Grossi arrived in Seoul on Friday after a visit to Japan, during which the agency approved the Japanese government's plan to begin soon discharging approximately 1.33 million tons of stored contaminated water.

The approved measure has caused panic due to concerns that the water resulting from Fukushima could contaminate the ocean and the salt extracted from seawater.

The Japanese government's plan involves disposing of around 1.33 million tons of stored contaminated water at the plant site, which is nearing its maximum capacity. The water will be treated and diluted before being released into the ocean.

The plant suffered significant damage after a severe earthquake followed by a tsunami led to a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011.

However, the plan has faced opposition locally and regionally.

Grossi confirmed on Saturday in an interview with Yonhap News Agency that "there was no disagreement" among the experts involved in the review that gave the green light to the project.