Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

World News
2023-07-08 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

A small private plane crashed early Saturday morning in the state of California, and the bodies of its six passengers were discovered, according to authorities.
 
The plane, a Cessna 550, crashed around 4:15 a.m. local time near the Murrieta airport in southeastern Los Angeles, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is participating in the investigation into the incident.
 
Police dispatched to the scene discovered "a fully engulfed aircraft in one of the fields" and were able to locate the six passengers, who were pronounced dead on the scene.
 
No details about their identities have been provided, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, where Murrieta is located.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the plane had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport.
 
Fire services reported that the plane crash resulted in a small fire that was quickly contained.
 

World News

Plane

Crash

California

LBCI Next
The UN condemns civilian casualties 500 days after the start of the conflict in Ukraine
Senegal's President confirms that his failure to run for a third term is aimed at averting unrest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Crashed North Korean spy satellite had 'no military utility': Seoul

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

Drugs rain down on French countryside as plane trafficker panics

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Seven killed in clashes over local elections in India

LBCI
World News
09:23

Controversy surrounds Japan's plan to discharge Fukushima treated water

LBCI
World News
07:33

Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference

LBCI
World News
06:49

Zelensky prays with Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

OpenAI makes GPT-4 generally available

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Pondering the Central Bank's fate: Between administrative extensions and constitutional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Security forces thwart illegal migration operation in northern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:23

Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More