Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead
World News
2023-07-08 | 13:30
Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead
A small private plane crashed early Saturday morning in the state of California, and the bodies of its six passengers were discovered, according to authorities.
The plane, a Cessna 550, crashed around 4:15 a.m. local time near the Murrieta airport in southeastern Los Angeles, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is participating in the investigation into the incident.
Police dispatched to the scene discovered "a fully engulfed aircraft in one of the fields" and were able to locate the six passengers, who were pronounced dead on the scene.
No details about their identities have been provided, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, where Murrieta is located.
The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the plane had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport.
Fire services reported that the plane crash resulted in a small fire that was quickly contained.
