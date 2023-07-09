Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit

World News
2023-07-09 | 09:21
High views
Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit
Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit

US President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Sunday, whereby he will meet with King Charles III before participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to a correspondent from Agence France-Presse.
The US presidential plane took off from a military base in Delaware.
Additionally, Biden will conclude his tour with a visit to Finland, the newest member of NATO.
 

World News

Biden

US

UK

Lithuania

NATO

Summit

