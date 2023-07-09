Gambia repatriated around 300 migrants from its citizens in two weeks

2023-07-09 | 13:47
Gambia repatriated around 300 migrants from its citizens in two weeks
Gambia repatriated around 300 migrants from its citizens in two weeks

Gambia has repatriated 296 migrants from its citizens within two weeks, more than half of whom were stranded in Libya, according to the Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that 140 Gambian citizens were repatriated between July 21 and July 4, after authorities in Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco intercepted three boats carrying citizens from the West African country.

The ministry stated in a statement that 231 Gambian citizens were aboard the boats, but many of them "escaped" before their repatriation.
 

