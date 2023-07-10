Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

Six people were killed and another injured in an attack on a nursery in the Guangdong province of southern China on Monday, according to a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated, "Among the victims are a teacher, two parents, and three students... and a suspect has been arrested."

No further details were provided regarding the identities and ages of the victims or the weapon used in the attack, which occurred in the city of Liangjiang.

The spokesperson added, "A suspect has been arrested," confirming that the police have initiated investigations.

According to China's official news agency, Xinhua, The attack occurred at around 7:40 am (23:40 GMT Sunday).

China strictly prohibits its citizens from possessing firearms, and several knife-related incidents have occurred in recent years.

Deadly attacks targeting schools, in particular, have been reported nationwide, prompting authorities to enhance security measures around educational institutions.