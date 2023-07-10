Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership

World News
2023-07-10 | 01:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden&#39;s NATO membership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven meet in Vilnius on Monday for final negotiations regarding Sweden's accession to NATO on the eve of the alliance's annual summit.

The meeting was organized by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who hopes to lift the veto imposed by Ankara, which has been blocking Stockholm's NATO membership since May.

Stoltenberg seeks to demonstrate a united front against Russia among the 31 member states of the alliance, stating on Thursday that it is "entirely possible" to obtain a "positive decision" from Turkey regarding Stockholm's accession.

On Friday, Erdogan pledged to make "the best decision, whatever it may be," indicating that all options are on the table.
 

World News

Middle East News

Turkey

Sweden

NATO

LBCI Next
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
North Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-07

Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit

LBCI
World News
09:21

Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:21

United Nations warns of a 'full-scale civil war' in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead

LBCI
World News
03:12

Biden makes a surprise visit to London on the eve of the North Atlantic alliance summit

LBCI
World News
02:48

Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe

LBCI
World News
01:35

North Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More