Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven meet in Vilnius on Monday for final negotiations regarding Sweden's accession to NATO on the eve of the alliance's annual summit.



The meeting was organized by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who hopes to lift the veto imposed by Ankara, which has been blocking Stockholm's NATO membership since May.



Stoltenberg seeks to demonstrate a united front against Russia among the 31 member states of the alliance, stating on Thursday that it is "entirely possible" to obtain a "positive decision" from Turkey regarding Stockholm's accession.



On Friday, Erdogan pledged to make "the best decision, whatever it may be," indicating that all options are on the table.