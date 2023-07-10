News
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
World News
2023-07-10 | 02:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
U.S. President Joe Biden is briefly visiting the United Kingdom, his country's closest ally in Europe.
On Monday, he will meet with King Charles III and discuss support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Biden, who arrived in London on Sunday evening, will meet with Sunak on Downing Street and then meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
The visit aims to be a new symbol of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
Before this visit, the White House indicated that Biden seeks to "strengthen his strong relationship" with the United Kingdom, while Downing Street sees the U.S. President's visit as a testament to the "strong ties" between the United States and the United Kingdom.
