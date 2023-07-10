News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden makes a surprise visit to London on the eve of the North Atlantic alliance summit
World News
2023-07-10 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Biden makes a surprise visit to London on the eve of the North Atlantic alliance summit
American President Joe Biden is making a brief visit to the United Kingdom, his country's closest ally in Europe, where he will meet King Charles III on Monday and discuss support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, before participating in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius.
Arriving in London Sunday evening, Biden will meet Sunak at Downing Street and then King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This visit aims to reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
Before this trip, the White House indicated that Biden wishes to "strengthen his strong relationship" with the United Kingdom, while Downing Street views the American President's visit as an "affirmation of strong relations" between the United States and the UK.
Although Sunak and Biden have met five times in recent months, the American President's absence from King Charles III's coronation, which First Lady Jill Biden attended on his behalf in May, and his criticisms of London's handling of the Northern Ireland situation post-Brexit, have stirred controversy in the UK.
However, during the British Prime Minister's visit to Washington last month, Biden assured that America has "no closer ally" than the UK. The two leaders had discussed the situation in Ukraine, established a new economic partnership without a free trade agreement, and talked about issues related to artificial intelligence development.
At the royal residence in Windsor Castle, west of London, the American President will have tea with Charles III. Primarily, they will discuss environmental issues, a subject close to the king's heart, according to the White House. They will especially focus on the outcomes of the Climate Financing Forum for developing countries, where US Special Climate Envoy, John Kerry, is participating.
This will be the first meeting between them since the king's coronation. Biden and his wife Jill had previously attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.
Support for Ukraine -
This visit comes two days after the controversial US decision to provide cluster munitions to Kyiv, a move prohibited by most NATO members. Much like the confusing reactions of European allies, Sunak pointed out on Saturday that his country signed the 2008 Oslo Convention banning the production and use of these weapons and "does not encourage" their use.
"We will continue to do our part in supporting Ukraine," he added. However, he emphasized that London is the second largest provider of military aid to Kyiv since the Russian invasion began.
Thus, Biden and Sunak need to discuss the conflict on the eve of the crucial NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, where Ukraine hopes to receive new commitments for weapon delivery and make tangible progress in its process of joining the alliance.
However, the Democratic President downplayed Kyiv's hopes on this issue.
He told CNN, "I don't think it's ready to be part of NATO."
After the London and NATO summits in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday, Biden will head to Finland to meet with Northern leaders.
AFP
World News
Joe Biden
Surprise
Brief
Visit
United Kingdom
King Charles
NATO
Summit
Next
United Nations warns of a 'full-scale civil war' in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:48
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
World News
02:48
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
0
World News
03:31
Zelensky hopes NATO summit in Vilnius yields "best results"
World News
03:31
Zelensky hopes NATO summit in Vilnius yields "best results"
0
World News
09:21
Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit
World News
09:21
Biden heads to UK before participating in Lithuania NATO summit
0
World News
2023-07-02
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
World News
2023-07-02
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:11
Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street
World News
06:11
Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street
0
World News
05:38
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
World News
05:38
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
0
World News
04:52
Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers
World News
04:52
Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers
0
World News
04:06
Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term
World News
04:06
Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
3
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
News Bulletin Reports
10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
7
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
8
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More