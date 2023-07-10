United Nations warns of a 'full-scale civil war' in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead

2023-07-10 | 03:21
LBCI
United Nations warns of a &#39;full-scale civil war&#39; in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead
United Nations warns of a 'full-scale civil war' in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead

The United Nations warned on Sunday that Sudan is "on the brink of a full-scale civil war" that could destabilize the entire region. This comes after an airstrike in Omdurman, a suburb of Greater Khartoum, which resulted in at least 22 deaths and dozens of injuries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that "the ongoing war between armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a comprehensive civil war that could destabilize the entire region," according to his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Guterres condemned the "airstrike in Omdurman, Sudan, which resulted in at least 22 deaths according to reports."

The Ministry of Health in Khartoum state stated in a statement on Saturday that "an aerial bombardment early on Saturday killed 22 civilians and left a large number of people injured" in the Dar Al-Salam Al-Ameriya area of Omdurman.

The ministry posted on Facebook video footage showing bodies on the ground, some dismembered.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the army of carrying out the airstrike, stating that it resulted in at least 31 deaths.

In a statement, it denounced "the barbaric attack carried out by the coup forces against the residents of Square 22 in Dar Al-Salam," describing it as a "heinous crime against humanity."

It stated that the attack led to "the killing of more than 31 people and the injury of dozens of civilians."

Residents of Dar Al-Salam Al-Ameriya confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Sunday that what they witnessed was an "aerial bombing that killed 22 people, including children." It should be noted that the army is the only party in the conflict that possesses an air force.

However, the armed forces denied in a statement on Sunday "any involvement of the air forces yesterday with any hostile targets in Omdurman."

The army accused the Rapid Support Forces of "shelling residential areas with artillery and rockets, coinciding with the flight of our aircraft in an attempt to falsely and maliciously accuse the armed forces of targeting civilians."

Eyewitnesses reported further airstrikes on Sunday near the presidential palace.

Intense clashes with heavy weapons were also reported in southern neighborhoods of Khartoum.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that civilians have begun digging graves for burying the victims of the Saturday airstrike.

Since the start of the conflict, several decomposing bodies have been left on the streets in Khartoum and Darfur.

Sudan has been witnessing battles between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemeti," since April 15.

The conflict has resulted in over 2,800 deaths and the displacement of more than 2.8 million people, including over 600,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration, particularly in Egypt to the north and Chad to the west.

The fighting is concentrated in the capital Khartoum and nearby areas, as well as the Darfur region, where the United Nations has warned that it could amount to "crimes against humanity" and the conflict is increasingly taking on ethnic dimensions.

"Disregard for humanitarian law" -
 
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern, according to the spokesperson's statement, about "reports of renewed fighting in the states of North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile," condemning the "complete disregard for humanitarian law and human rights."

He reiterated his call for an end to the fighting and "a commitment to a permanent cessation of hostilities."

The city of Al-Ubayyid, the capital of North Kordofan state, witnessed clashes on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon between forces loyal to al-Burhan and forces loyal to Dagalo, according to eyewitnesses.

On Friday, residents of the city of Bara, located 50 kilometers northeast of Al-Ubayyid, informed Agence France-Presse that the Rapid Support Forces were "attacking the city of Bara and targeting banks and government facilities."

Amid these developments, the Civil Aviation Authority announced the "extension of the closure of Sudanese airspace to all air traffic until July 31st, with the exception of humanitarian aid flights and evacuation flights after obtaining permission from the competent authorities," as stated in a statement published on the Facebook page of Khartoum International Airport on Sunday night.

The conflicting parties have entered into several ceasefires, often mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, but they have witnessed numerous violations.

Both the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa are attempting to mediate a solution to the crisis in Sudan.

In this context, Nour Mahmoud Sheikh Al-Juma, the spokesperson for the Executive Secretary of the organization, stated that "a meeting of the IGAD heads of state and government (mechanism) concerned with Sudan is scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa on Monday."

Khalid Omar Yousif, a former civilian minister who was ousted from his position after al-Burhan's military coup in 2021, wrote in a tweet that he had arrived "accompanied by a number of Sudanese civilian actors in Addis Ababa, which is witnessing important activities aimed at ending the war in Sudan."

He added, "During this visit, we are working to communicate with Sudanese, regional, and international actors to accelerate efforts to bring peace to our country... This cursed war must stop."

Meanwhile, neighboring Egypt, which has close ties with al-Burhan, announced that it will host a summit on Thursday for neighboring countries of Sudan "to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries," according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

Even before the outbreak of the war, Sudan was one of the poorest countries in the world, with 25 million people, representing over half of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, according to the United Nations.
 
AFP

World News

Sudan

UN

United Nations

Civil War

Dead

Raid

