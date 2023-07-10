Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term

2023-07-10 | 04:06
Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term
Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been reelected for a third term, securing his hold on power in the gas-rich Central Asian state until 2030, preliminary results revealed on Monday.

Mirziyoyev, aged 65, had promised to open Uzbekistan to foreign investment and tourism, as well as implement key domestic reforms in the largest country of Central Asia in terms of population.

Previously serving as the Prime Minister under his strict predecessor, Islam Karimov, Mirziyoyev won his first presidential term in 2016 and was reelected in 2021.

An earlier constitutional referendum earlier this year paved the way for two additional presidential terms and extended the term duration from five to seven years, allowing him to remain in power until 2030 and potentially hold office until 2037.

Mirziyoyev, who faced three largely unknown candidates in the race, garnered 87 percent of the votes in the elections held on Sunday, according to the results released by the Election Commission.

The reelection campaign focused on the economy and education.
 
AFP

