Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse

World News
2023-07-10 | 05:38
High views
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who served as the longest-serving head of government in the country, announced on Monday that he would retire from political work after the early elections scheduled for the fall following the collapse of his coalition government on Friday.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, announced the collapse of the four-party coalition government due to disagreements over setting a cap on the number of asylum seekers in the country.

Speaking before the parliament, he said, "Yesterday morning, I made the decision that I am no longer suitable to be the new leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy," the center-right party he represents.

He added, "When a new right-wing government is formed after the elections, I will retire from political work."

He also stated that he will remain as the head of the government in a caretaker capacity until the elections, which are estimated to take place by mid-November.

However, he faces a parliamentary vote later on Monday in an attempt to overthrow him as the head of the caretaker government.

World News

Rutte

Government

