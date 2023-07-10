Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin

2023-07-10 | 07:16
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin

The Kremlin announced that Ukraine's membership in NATO would have "very negative" implications for European security, just before a summit of the alliance scheduled to take place in Vilnius this week.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated, "Ukraine's membership in NATO would have very negative consequences for the entire security structure in Europe," adding that it would also pose an "absolute danger, a threat to our country" and would require a "serious response."

Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
