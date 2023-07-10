Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel

World News
2023-07-10 | 12:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel

A total of 86 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were rescued from a boat that was spotted earlier in the day off the Canary Islands, according to a spokesperson for the Spanish Coast Guard.

A rescue plane dispatched by the maritime rescue agency initially estimated the number of people on board the boat to be "around 200." However, the agency later corrected its estimate.
 

World News

Spain

Coast

Guard

Boat

Migrant

Vessel

LBCI Next
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
Gambia repatriated around 300 migrants from its citizens in two weeks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese boats of 'dangerous' maneuvers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-06

US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Frontex says Greece ignored migrant boat help offer

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

Cyprus saves 45 Syrian migrants from boats in distress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:50

UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record

LBCI
World News
14:40

US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

LBCI
World News
08:02

Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:45

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More