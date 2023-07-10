News
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
World News
2023-07-10 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
A total of 86 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were rescued from a boat that was spotted earlier in the day off the Canary Islands, according to a spokesperson for the Spanish Coast Guard.
A rescue plane dispatched by the maritime rescue agency initially estimated the number of people on board the boat to be "around 200." However, the agency later corrected its estimate.
World News
Spain
Coast
Guard
Boat
Migrant
Vessel
