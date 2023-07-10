UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record

World News
2023-07-10 | 14:50
UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record
UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record

Preliminary data released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) showed that the first week of July is the hottest week ever recorded.

The WMO statement indicated that the world has just experienced the hottest week ever recorded, according to preliminary data, as climate change and the early stages of the El Niño phenomenon contributed to making last June the hottest month ever recorded.

World News

WMO

Weather

UN

Climate

Climate Change

Biden makes a surprise visit to London on the eve of the North Atlantic alliance summit
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
