News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record
World News
2023-07-10 | 14:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record
Preliminary data released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) showed that the first week of July is the hottest week ever recorded.
The WMO statement indicated that the world has just experienced the hottest week ever recorded, according to preliminary data, as climate change and the early stages of the El Niño phenomenon contributed to making last June the hottest month ever recorded.
World News
WMO
Weather
UN
Climate
Climate Change
Next
Biden makes a surprise visit to London on the eve of the North Atlantic alliance summit
Biden makes brief visit to the United Kingdom, closest ally in Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-15
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
World News
2023-06-15
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
0
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
World News
2023-07-08
Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Climate change spells 'terrifying' future
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Climate change spells 'terrifying' future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:40
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
World News
14:40
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
0
World News
12:56
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
World News
12:56
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power
0
World News
08:02
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
World News
08:02
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
0
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
3
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
4
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
5
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
6
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
7
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More