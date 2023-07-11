News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Myanmar crisis dominates divided ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia
World News
2023-07-11 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
4
min
The Myanmar crisis dominates divided ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are meeting in Indonesia on Tuesday for talks expected to be dominated by the Myanmar crisis, a member of this regional bloc, amidst divisions over the reactivation of the participation of the ruling military junta that overthrew civilian authority in this troubled country.
The ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, which lasts for two days, will be followed by discussions with Beijing, Washington, and other powers, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeks to push back against China's assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea.
Myanmar has been experiencing deadly violence since the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government over two years ago and launched a brutal crackdown on the opposition.
These divisions were evident in a draft joint statement seen by Agence France-Presse, which left the section related to Myanmar blank, as ASEAN members failed to previously agree on a unified stance.
A diplomat from one Southeast Asian country told Agence France-Presse that "the paragraph is still under discussion... member states are still taking their time to propose their suggestions."
The last time an ASEAN summit failed to issue a joint statement was over a decade ago in 2012 due to a dispute over wording regarding the South China Sea.
The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said ASEAN members had made "extra efforts" in the days leading up to the meeting, in preparation for a leaders' summit in September to unify the bloc on the issue of Myanmar.
However, the official expressed "not much optimism" about the success of this endeavor, noting that "a few members have different views on how to deal with the problem."
Myanmar remains a member of ASEAN, but its participation in high-level meetings has been suspended due to the military junta's failure to implement a previously agreed-upon five-point plan two years ago to end the violence and resume negotiations.
ASEAN's efforts to kick-start the plan have yielded no results, as the military junta has ignored criticism and refused to engage with its opponents.
On the other hand, Thailand hosted "informal talks" with the military authorities' foreign minister last month, which sparked controversy and deepened divisions among ASEAN members.
Cambodia sent an assistant diplomat, while Malaysia and Indonesia skipped the meeting.
Clearer Plan -
ASEAN is constrained by its own charter, which imposes consensus and non-interference, but analysts say this meeting may push members to make further efforts.
Lina Alexandra of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta told Agence France-Presse, "It is hoped that there will be a more explicit implementation plan for what ASEAN will do in the future."
As the meeting opened, Human Rights Watch urged Indonesia, which is chairing the bloc, and its members and allies to "form a coalition of concerned governments... to increase pressure on the military junta" regarding its human rights violations.
On Thursday, a ministerial meeting of the "ASEAN Plus Three" bloc, which brings together ASEAN countries with Japan, South Korea, and China, is scheduled to take place, followed by a Friday meeting of the "East Asia Summit" foreign ministers, which includes 18 countries with the participation of Washington and Beijing.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend the latter meeting, where he will once again be in the same room as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a brief encounter in March, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Washington and ASEAN members will seek to "push back" against Beijing's behavior in the disputed South China Sea, according to Daniel Kritenbrink, a senior US diplomat for East Asian affairs, speaking to reporters on Saturday.
China asserts its sovereignty over the strategic waterway despite protests from several ASEAN members calling for unhindered navigation and respect for their sovereignty claims.
The draft joint statement of ASEAN called for restraint in the waterway and stated that there is "positive momentum" in talks on a code of conduct.
The statement read, "We reiterated the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and above the South China Sea."
AFP
World News
Myanmar
Crisis
ASEAN
South China
Sea
Ignored
Criticism
Next
Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent
Yellen sees desire in Beijing and Washington to build fruitful relations between the two parties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
0
Press Highlights
04:50
France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources
0
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
0
World News
12:56
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
World News
12:56
Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:11
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
05:11
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
0
World News
05:04
Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent
World News
05:04
Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent
0
World News
04:02
Yellen sees desire in Beijing and Washington to build fruitful relations between the two parties
World News
04:02
Yellen sees desire in Beijing and Washington to build fruitful relations between the two parties
0
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh
0
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
0
Middle East News
2023-07-10
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
2023-07-10
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
5
Press Highlights
04:50
France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources
6
Press Highlights
04:43
Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati Declares Appointment of New Central Bank Governor Impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati Declares Appointment of New Central Bank Governor Impossible
7
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More