News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
World News
2023-07-11 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
Berlin has pledged to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine worth approximately 700 million euros. This announcement was made on the first day of the NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius.
Germany is the second-largest contributor to military aid to Kyiv after the United States.
However, on May 13th, before President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin, Germany announced the delivery of weapon shipments totaling 2.7 billion euros.
World News
Germany
Berlin
Visit
NATO
Ukraine
Aid
Military
Next
The judicial authority in India to examine the legality of direct rule imposition in Kashmir
Authors accuse OpenAI and Meta of unauthorized use of their book content in AI programs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:51
NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession
World News
01:51
NATO will offer a "path" for Ukraine's accession
0
World News
2023-07-10
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
World News
2023-07-10
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
0
World News
2023-07-07
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
World News
2023-07-07
European Union agreement to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
World News
2023-07-05
Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
0
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
0
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
0
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
0
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
3
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
4
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
5
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
6
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
7
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
8
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More