Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine

2023-07-11 | 05:47
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine

Berlin has pledged to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine worth approximately 700 million euros. This announcement was made on the first day of the NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius.

Germany is the second-largest contributor to military aid to Kyiv after the United States.

However, on May 13th, before President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin, Germany announced the delivery of weapon shipments totaling 2.7 billion euros.

