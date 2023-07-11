The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron's declaration of delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine is a "mistake" that will compel Moscow to take "countermeasures" in the conflict with Ukraine.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated to journalists, "From our perspective, it is a decision marred by error, and its consequences are dire for the Ukrainian side because it will naturally force us to take countermeasures."



French President Emmanuel Macron announced on the first day of the NATO summit on Tuesday that France would deliver long-range missiles of the "Scalp" model to Ukraine.



The "Scalp" missile is the French version of the British "Storm Shadow" missile, capable of hitting targets up to 250 kilometers away, making it the longest-range missile provided by Western countries to Ukraine.



Previously, the United Kingdom announced the provision of "Storm Shadow" missiles to Kyiv in May.



This move has sparked anger from Russia, which warned London of the danger it could bring to the conflict. The step has also raised concerns among some Western allies, fearing that Kyiv could use them to strike targets within Russian territory.



On Monday, Peskov added, "I reiterate our initial position regarding similar decisions (regarding arms delivery): they cannot influence the course of events in Ukraine."



He continued, "They only increase the risk to the fate of the Kyiv regime."











AFP