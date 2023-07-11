News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
World News
2023-07-11 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron's declaration of delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine is a "mistake" that will compel Moscow to take "countermeasures" in the conflict with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated to journalists, "From our perspective, it is a decision marred by error, and its consequences are dire for the Ukrainian side because it will naturally force us to take countermeasures."
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on the first day of the NATO summit on Tuesday that France would deliver long-range missiles of the "Scalp" model to Ukraine.
The "Scalp" missile is the French version of the British "Storm Shadow" missile, capable of hitting targets up to 250 kilometers away, making it the longest-range missile provided by Western countries to Ukraine.
Previously, the United Kingdom announced the provision of "Storm Shadow" missiles to Kyiv in May.
This move has sparked anger from Russia, which warned London of the danger it could bring to the conflict. The step has also raised concerns among some Western allies, fearing that Kyiv could use them to strike targets within Russian territory.
On Monday, Peskov added, "I reiterate our initial position regarding similar decisions (regarding arms delivery): they cannot influence the course of events in Ukraine."
He continued, "They only increase the risk to the fate of the Kyiv regime."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Promise
Countermeasures
Response
Paris
Delivery
Long
Range
Missiles
Kyiv
Ukraine
Next
Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
0
World News
2023-07-10
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
World News
2023-07-10
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky discusses in Bulgaria the delivery of weapons and Ukraine's Atlantic hopes
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky discusses in Bulgaria the delivery of weapons and Ukraine's Atlantic hopes
0
World News
2023-06-28
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
2023-06-28
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:43
Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine
World News
08:43
Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine
0
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
0
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
0
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
3
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
4
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
5
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
6
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
7
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
8
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More