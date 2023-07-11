News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
2023-07-11 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
After a long wait, the Turkish President has agreed to Sweden's request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with the condition that the Swedish request be presented to the Turkish parliament.
The Turkish approval came after a trilateral meeting between the NATO Secretary General, the Turkish President, and the Swedish Prime Minister just hours before the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital started.
Erdogan stated that he would support Sweden's membership in NATO if the European Union restarted negotiations for Turkey's accession to the EU.
It is worth noting that Turkey was obstructing Sweden's membership in the alliance due to its housing of Kurdish activists that Ankara considers terrorists.
It appears that Turkey's accession to the European Union will be reactivated after European Council President Charles Michel agreed with Erdogan to seek closer cooperation between them.
However, Russia did not take kindly to Sweden joining NATO and warned that it would have negative consequences.
The approval of Sweden's entry into the Atlantic Alliance was met with a delay in the process of Ukraine joining the alliance, which the Secretary-General said the leaders agreed to call for Ukraine to join the bloc when the conditions were met.
NATO's reluctance to accept Ukraine's membership was considered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is attending the NATO summit, as encouraging Russian terrorism.
Therefore, with Sweden joining, the number of NATO members will decrease from thirty-one to thirty-two.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Turkey
NATO
Sweden
Next
Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv
UN weather agency says first week in July set to be the hottest on record
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
0
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
0
World News
2023-07-10
Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership
World News
2023-07-10
Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership
0
Middle East News
2023-07-07
Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO
Middle East News
2023-07-07
Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
0
World News
14:10
The United States becomes a full member of UNESCO
World News
14:10
The United States becomes a full member of UNESCO
0
World News
14:01
Italy wants to renegotiate with Brussels on the goals of its recovery plan
World News
14:01
Italy wants to renegotiate with Brussels on the goals of its recovery plan
0
World News
13:53
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
World News
13:53
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
0
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-10
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
2023-07-10
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
2
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
4
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
5
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
6
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
7
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
8
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More