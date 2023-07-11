Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya

2023-07-11 | 14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will begin his African tour on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, according to the announcement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi.

This rare tour by an Iranian president includes visits to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe and represents a diplomatic effort by the Islamic Republic to form new alliances and alleviate its international isolation.

The three-day visit marks the first African tour by an Iranian president in 11 years.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement, "The president's schedule has been reviewed to allow for the finalization of key memorandums of understanding that are crucial for enhancing relations."

It added that "the Iranian president will arrive tomorrow on a state visit."

Meanwhile, a Ugandan official confirmed that President Raisi's visit will proceed as planned and will begin on Wednesday for a duration of two days.

Farouk Kirunda, an official in the Ugandan leader's media office, confirmed that President Yoweri Museveni will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart and address the media and a business forum during this visit. He told AFP that this visit aims to "enhance cooperation and trade."

The official Iranian news agency IRNA stated that Raisi will lead a delegation consisting of the foreign minister and businessmen. He is scheduled to meet the heads of the three countries.

The visit comes at a time when the Islamic Republic is engaging in diplomatic moves in various directions to alleviate tensions and Western restrictions. These efforts have included opening up to Arab countries in the Gulf region and enhancing cooperation with countries in Asia, Central America, and South America.

Last week, Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alongside China, Russia, and Central Asian countries.

In June, President Raisi conducted a mini-tour in Latin America, visiting Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua before traveling to Indonesia.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia unexpectedly reached a reconciliation agreement through Chinese mediation, ending a diplomatic rift that had persisted since January 2016.



AFP
 

