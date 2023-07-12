News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile
World News
2023-07-12 | 00:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile
The South Korean military announced that North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile, days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down any US spy plane that violated its airspace.
Relations between the two Koreas deteriorated to their lowest levels with the cessation of dialogue and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declaring his country a nuclear state, calling on his army leaders to promote the development of the military arsenal, especially tactical nuclear weapons.
In the face of this, Seoul and Washington have strengthened their military cooperation and promised Pyongyang a nuclear response and "ending" the current government in North Korea if it uses its nuclear weapons.
World News
North Korea
Missile
Next
Five killed after buildings collapse in Guinean capital
Biden thanks Erdogan for his decision on Sweden and supports Ankara's sale of F-16 fighters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
0
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
0
World News
2023-07-10
North Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes
World News
2023-07-10
North Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:50
Five killed after buildings collapse in Guinean capital
World News
03:50
Five killed after buildings collapse in Guinean capital
0
World News
14:27
Biden thanks Erdogan for his decision on Sweden and supports Ankara's sale of F-16 fighters
World News
14:27
Biden thanks Erdogan for his decision on Sweden and supports Ankara's sale of F-16 fighters
0
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
World News
14:15
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
0
World News
14:10
The United States becomes a full member of UNESCO
World News
14:10
The United States becomes a full member of UNESCO
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23
Total Energy selects Transocean for Block 9 drilling operation, according to sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23
Total Energy selects Transocean for Block 9 drilling operation, according to sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world
3
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
12:27
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
4
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
5
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
6
Lebanon News
13:15
Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death
Lebanon News
13:15
Bassil: Nobody can change our stance regarding dialogue, presidency has become an issue of life and death
7
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More