North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile

2023-07-12 | 00:36

North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile

The South Korean military announced that North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile, days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down any US spy plane that violated its airspace.
      
Relations between the two Koreas deteriorated to their lowest levels with the cessation of dialogue and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declaring his country a nuclear state, calling on his army leaders to promote the development of the military arsenal, especially tactical nuclear weapons.
     
In the face of this, Seoul and Washington have strengthened their military cooperation and promised Pyongyang a nuclear response and "ending" the current government in North Korea if it uses its nuclear weapons.

